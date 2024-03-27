Philadelphia Phillies play for MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what time the game starts and how to watch.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Baseball is back at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday as the march toward another Red October begins with one of the best Opening Day matchups on the schedule. The Philadelphia Phillies will host NL East rival Atlanta Braves on MLB Opening Day 2024.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream an hourlong special, "First Pitch," at 2 p.m. Thursday, previewing the 2024 Phillies. You can also find it on-demand on our YouTube channel Thursday.

"First Pitch" features an exclusive interview with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, who spoke with Pat Gallen about his stroke recovery and why Chase Utley used to hate him, and interviews with several players discussing the upcoming season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Phillies' season opener against the Atlanta Braves.

How to watch the Phillies on Opening Day

The first pitch of the 2024 season is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, and the game will air on NBC 10. Fans can also stream the game on the NBC Sports app, and out-of-market fans can watch it on MLB.tv.

You can also listen on the radio on 94 WIP, where Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will call the game.

What will the Phillies' Opening Day weather be?

The weather could be a factor for Opening Day - there is about a 60% chance for rain across the Philadelphia area Thursday afternoon. Stay with CBS Philadelphia's NEXT Weather team for the latest weather forecast for the season opener.

Who's on the Phillies' Opening Day roster?

Barring any last-minute changes, Johan Rojas will begin the 2024 season as the Phillies' starting center fielder and Spencer Turnbull will land in the starting rotation. The Phils' Opening Day roster is all but officially set.

There is not much surprise on the Phils' roster. The team elected to keep Cristian Pache over Jake Cave, who was traded to the Colorado Rockies last Sunday. Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz and Connor Brogdon will be in the bullpen.

Pitchers Orion Kerkering and Taijuan Walker will begin the season on the injured list. Kerkering is behind because of an illness, and Walker is dealing with a right shoulder impingement.

Who are the probable pitchers for Opening Day?

Thursday's pitching matchup offers arguably the most intriguing one on MLB's slate. The Phillies will send out ace Zack Wheeler to oppose Braves righty Spencer Strider. Both starters are making their first career Opening Day starts.

Wheeler signed a historic three-year, $126 million contract extension with the Phillies during spring training and added a splitter to his arsenal. Aaron Nola's string of six straight Opening Day starts will come to an end, marking the third-longest streak in Phillies history - only Robin Roberts (12) and Steve Carlton (10) have more.

Strider led the majors last season in wins (20) and strikeouts (281) in 186 2/3 innings for the Braves, and he continued to give Phillies batters nightmares during the regular season. Strider went 4-0 against the Phillies and struck out 38 batters in 26 innings last season.

The script flipped drastically, though, when it came to the postseason. Nick Castellanos tagged him for two home runs and Trea Turner added another off Strider in the Phillies' 3-1 win over the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Philadelphia also beat up Strider for five runs in the 2022 NLDS, with one homer leading to the legendary Rhys Hoskins bat spike.

The Phillies, Braves and Opening Day history

The Phillies and Braves will meet for the 33rd time on Opening Day, dating back to 1888. The series is tied at 16, with one of the games ending with a tie in 1924 because of darkness - the Phillies didn't play their first night game until June 1, 1939.

The two franchises have opened the season in Boston, Atlanta and Philly but never Milwaukee, which was the home of the Braves from 1953-1965.

The Phillies are 4-7 against the Braves on Opening Day since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Thursday's game will be the fourth Opening Day between the two teams in the past seven seasons.

The most runs the Phils ever scored in their home opener is 15, when they beat the New York Giants, 15-9, on April 30, 1887.

The most runs they've ever given up in their home opener was also 15 in a 15-7 loss to the New York Giants on April 12, 1927.

The Phillies are 5-6 in 11 career Opening Day games at Citizens Bank Park since the ballpark opened in 2004.

Mike Schmidt holds the Phillies' record for most Opening Day starts since 1901 at 16.