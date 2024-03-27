What is Citizens Bank Park's bag policy? What you can and can't bring to Philadelphia Phillies games

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another season of cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park is finally here, and there are plenty of new giveaways, stadium upgrades and concessions for fans to take advantage of in 2024.

There's also a new bag policy in effect for the stadium. Back in 2022, Citizens Bank Park loosened some restrictions and allowed large clutch purses and fanny packs inside the gates. Before the change, only small purses, diaper bags, plastic bags from convenience stores and bags with medical equipment were allowed inside.

But for 2024, Citizens Bank Park is once again dialing back on what you can and can't bring to a game. Before you head to South Philly, here's what you should know about bringing bags to the ballpark.

What bags are allowed inside Citizens Bank Park?

Guests are allowed to bring clutch purses and/or fanny packs that are no larger than 5" x 7", clear bags that are no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", medical bags and diaper bags into the stadium.

All bags will be subject to search upon entering Citizens Bank Park.

What bags are prohibited at Citizens Bank Park?

Fans are not allowed to bring non-clear bags, including backpacks and draw-string bags, into the ballpark.

Enter the stadium faster with facial-recognition technology

Last season, Citizens Bank Park unveiled its new Go-Ahead Entry system at the First Base Gate. This year, Go-Ahead Entry is expanding to include the Third Base and Left Field Gates.

The technology uses a camera to authenticate fans and automatically scan tickets once identified. Before you get to the stadium, fans 18 and older can register for Go-Ahead Entry using the MLB Ballpark app.

Once at the gate, you'll no longer need to remove phones, cameras, coins or keys before entering.

Screenshots of digital tickets will not be accepted for entry into Citizens Bank Park.