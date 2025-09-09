Bucks County man throws out first pitch at Philadelphia Phillies game after double lung transplant

For most of his life, Kevin Christ couldn't take a breath without help.

Born prematurely with serious lung issues, the Bucks County man spent his early childhood on a ventilator and the next three decades tethered to oxygen, never without a tube in his neck or therapy to help him breathe.

But on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, Christ stood tall on the mound, took a deep breath and let it fly. His first pitch crossed home plate, cheered on by thousands, including his proud family and the medical team who helped save his life.

"Now that I'm free from oxygen, it feels amazing," Christ said moments after his pitch.

Christ's journey to this moment has been anything but easy.

Doctors at Temple University Hospital first met Christ 11 years ago. Despite the challenges of breathing through medical devices, he graduated from high school and held a job, determined to live life as fully as he could.

"Despite having a tube in his neck and being on oxygen, he graduated from high school. He had a job," Dr. Gerard Criner, the director of the Temple Lung Center, said. "He's always shown incredible strength."

Last summer, Christ's health took a turn for the worse. As he was struggling to breathe, his mother, Jennifer Giarrartano, rushed him to Temple. By January, he was listed for a double lung transplant. The following month, his condition worsened, and doctors placed him on ECMO, a form of life support, as they waited for donor lungs.

On March 7, Christ underwent a successful double lung transplant. He returned home on April 2, finally free from oxygen tanks for the first time in his life.

"I wish I could meet the person who donated their lungs to me," he said. "To thank them."

Six months later, Christ is not only thriving; he's making memories. Tuesday's Phillies-Mets game marked more than just a rivalry on the field. For Christ, it was a celebration of survival.

"Just seeing him finally get the reward from all the long suffering of 36 years … we've come a long way," Jim Christ, Kevin's father, said. "He's done a great job. He's so strong."

The emotional moment was capped off by long-time Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker, who introduced him to the crowd:

"Please welcome double lung transplant recipient Kevin Christ," Baker said at Citizens Bank Park.

Kevin Christ's pitch sailed over the plate, a small throw, but a giant leap for someone who once relied on machines to breathe.

One pitch. One moment. One breath of freedom.