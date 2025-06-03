Idaho family catches the Philadelphia Phillies' attention after young fan goes viral on TikTok

Philadelphia Phillies reached out after young fan in Idaho goes viral on TikTok

A family in Idaho has caught the attention of the Phillies after a TikTok video of a young fan went viral. Now the Fightins are helping the 3-year-old girl get through a fight of her own.

Just days ago, Frankie Smith was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

"Although it's been shattering our world and it's been very, very difficult, we felt so surrounded by love and support," Darleigh Smith, Frankie's mom, said.

As the Smith family navigates the curveball, Frankie's love for baseball shines through. Frankie's favorite team is the Phillies, and together with her family, they have watched every game since she was admitted to the hospital.

So, how does a family from Idaho love the Phillies? There is seemingly always a Philadelphia connection, right? For the Smiths, it is Darleigh's wife, Dani, who is from the City of Brotherly Love.

"We watch every game. We look forward to the baseball season every year, and it's kind of something that keeps her whole family together, because we all live across the country now," Darleigh Smith said.

While watching the Phillies over the weekend, Darleigh Smith captured her daughter enjoying the game and then posted it to TikTok on Monday.

"I'm thinking of everything we can do for her to make this time in her life a little bit more joyful," Darleigh Smith said.

The video went viral and caught the attention of people around the country. The Phillies reached out on Tuesday morning, asking if the Phanatic could send Frankie gifts.

"It was the most exciting thing I think either of us have ever experienced," Darleigh Smith said.

The support from more than 2,400 miles away is simply "out of the park" for this mama and her family.

"Most overwhelming, positively overwhelming thing I've ever experienced in my life," Darleigh Smith said.

Frankie's scheduled for surgery Wednesday, but first: "She's already planning to watch the game tonight."