Phillies donate to build new e-gaming room for kids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are paying it forward by donating money to build a new e-gaming room for Philadelphia kids. Eyewitness News was at the 24th Police Athletic League Center where the room will be built.
Major League Baseball gave the Phillies $25,000 to spend on an enrichment project in the community.
Phillies Charities Inc. is matching the grant.
