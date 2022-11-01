Watch CBS News
Phillies donate to build new e-gaming room for kids

By CBS3 Staff

Phillies donate to build new e-gaming room for kids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are paying it forward by donating money to build a new e-gaming room for Philadelphia kids. Eyewitness News was at the 24th Police Athletic League Center where the room will be built.

Major League Baseball gave the Phillies $25,000 to spend on an enrichment project in the community. 

Phillies Charities Inc. is matching the grant.

November 1, 2022

