South Philly's NRS Boutique selling special Phillies clothing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Throughout our World Series coverage, CBS3 has highlighted how creative fans and businesses in the Philly area have been. Well on Thursday, we have a special treat for the ladies and we can't forget about our fur babies.

It's Phillies Phasion- spelled with a big P.

"I first found this felt top," Anne Oliveria said. "It is so warm."

For female fans, it's all about coordinating with the perfect red and white.

"I just like cutting it, giving it more of a shape a different neckline and making it more feminine," Nicole Styer said.

Styer owns N.R.S. boutique along Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.

These days, her sewing machine is buzzing around the clock.

And, her one-of-a-kind Phillies shirts, scarves and handbags are flying off the shelves.

"I'll be all dressed up in red and white for the Phillies tonight," Oliveria said. "I'm so psyched."

And also a Phillies fan favorite, right down the block is Amelie's Bark Shop.

"Phillies sports fans always show up, so we show up for them, too. We have our handmade bandanas and our homemade cookies," Jackie Starker said.

Starker, the owner, says business is booming. Her mom makes sure Phillies pets are also decked out, and her father makes sure the fur babies eat well.

"Any time that the Phillies do well it's really great for business people," Starker said.

Phillies fashion is truly a family affair, from the stylish divas to our adorable Phillies pups.