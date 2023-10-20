Pennsylvania winery ensuring party doesn't fizzle out any time soon for Phillies fans

Buckingham Valley Vineyards ensures the Phillies party doesn't fizzle out any time soon for fans

Buckingham Valley Vineyards ensures the Phillies party doesn't fizzle out any time soon for fans

Buckingham Valley Vineyards ensures the Phillies party doesn't fizzle out any time soon for fans

BUCKINGHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County winery is making sure the party doesn't fizzle out any time soon for Phillies fans this Red October.

At Buckingham Valley Vineyards, winemaker Erik Forsberg and the team are spending the afternoon bottling champagne.

"It takes about six, seven years from start to finish," Forsberg said.

You may notice the color -- yes, that's red champagne for the Phillies.

"Today we're doing about 30 cases," Forsberg said. "We're hoping we're going to sell them out by tomorrow. If so, we're going to do probably 40 cases by Monday."

Co-owner Chris Forest said his dad came up with the idea to ring the bell, sparkling wine style.

"We're one of the only wineries in Pennsylvania that makes our own champagne," Forest said, "so it seemed like a good idea."

The Phillies' champagne was first available on Thursday. In a matter of three hours, 120 bottles sold out.

COMING UP | Pass the bubbly, please!



A Bucks County winery is bottling #RedOctober .



We take you behind the scenes on @CBSPhiladelphia at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/JZMvcADarC — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) October 20, 2023

Karen Yealy is one of dozens ready to pop bottles for the Phils' win. The diehard fan got four bottles but she's not popping them just yet.

"I'm holding off on it. I'm waiting for the big win," Yealy said. "I'm waiting for the big win."

This isn't the first time the Bucks County winery has done this.

During the Super Bowl, it made Philly Special champagne and sold out of nearly 3,000 bottles in a week.

"The one morning we actually sold out before we technically opened," Forest said. "Yeah, that was crazy."

Buckingham Valley Vineyards said it'll keep corking Phillies bubbly for as long as the celebrations continue.

"Everyone can enjoy it, especially when we win tonight and we win the whole thing," Forest said. "We're going to see red champagne flying."