Waking up to a home playoff game felt like "Christmas morning" for Phillies fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is red hot among fans on Friday. They are anxiously awaiting the Fightin' Phils to take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Red October Bus Tour returned to get fans pumped up for the game and made several stops across the city, including one at Eastern State Penitentiary.

From the smallest fans, to the fans who've seen it all.

"I remember when we won the World Series last time at Frankford and Cottman, there wasn't a sad person in that place," Gregory Gorski said.

Phillies fanatics embraced the Philly Phanatic as they brace for Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves.

"First playoff game in 11 years, I'm excited," MariLee Gallagher said. "It didn't matter getting up early this morning. It felt like Christmas morning like it is so exciting the atmosphere, I can't wait."

Gallagher joined other fans outside of the Rally for Red October Bus Tour Friday morning.

The double-decker made its big return to pump up fans with stops all across the city.

"These fans are always here," Gallagher said. "It doesn't matter if they're winning or they're losing, the fans are always here, so for us to have this opportunity it's amazing."

To help fans dress the part – the Phillies New Era team store opened with official postseason merchandise, along with the commemorative Division Series scorecard.

"The October rise in general, we've restocked it at least three times," Kristin Zeller, the Phillies Director of Retail Marketing, said. "It's just great because it's indicative of our fans, just ready for the postseason world."

And while Friday is about the Phillies - fans say they're ready for wins across the board.

"The city is electric right now," Gorski said. "The Flyers got their first win, so Stanley Cup maybe, possibly maybe. Union are on fire right now…let's go Union! Eagles are doing amazing, the Phillies, I mean, what a great time to be in Philly."

The bus tour will end at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 for the postseason block party.