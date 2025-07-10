Phillie Phanatic surprises dozens at Bucks County event for children with special needs

While the Phillies were winning out West, their beloved mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, was making memories much closer to home.

On Wednesday evening, the Phanatic surprised dozens of children and families at Uncle Dave's Ice Cream in Yardley. The event was brought together by the Together We Dance Foundation, which supports inclusive events for children with special needs.

For many of the children in attendance, opportunities like this don't come often. That's why Mike Barnes, a local father, founded the Together We Dance Foundation to create fun, inclusive events where children of all abilities can socialize, connect and feel celebrated.

The organization pairs students with and without disabilities, including local high school buddies, to foster friendship, empathy and inclusion through events like school dances, game nights and community outings.

Wednesday's event featured free ice cream for all, with each child choosing their own flavor and toppings.

"This is a great experience to have as a socially inclusive event that you don't get to see a lot, especially getting to hang out with kids that are their age," Emilia Kulak, a Together We Dance volunteer, said.

Debbie Roach brought her 7-year-old son, Carson, who is nonverbal. She said events like these help Carson make friends.

"It's a very hard thing, very struggling, especially because he is non-verbal. Autism is a spectrum, so it's different for everyone," Roach said. "But all of the kids here welcome Carson. It makes him happy."

Katie Lang, a preschool teacher in Bucks County, was also excited to bring some of her students who are on the autism spectrum.

"In Bucks County, there is a great mindset of inclusion, but there aren't always activities," Lang said. "So I can share with families of students that I support to come to events and be included."

The Together We Dance Foundation plans to host more events throughout the summer, including a group trip to a Phillies game.