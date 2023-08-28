Watch CBS News
Local News

Large fire engulfs 3-story rowhome in Philadelphia's Mantua section

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Large fires engulfs rowhome in Philadelphia's Mantua section
Large fire engulfs rowhome in Philadelphia's Mantua section 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters rushed to put out a large fire in the Mantua section of Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called out to 34th and Wallace streets around 1:30 a.m. and saw this three-story rowhome engulfed in flames.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 5:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.