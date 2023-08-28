Large fire engulfs 3-story rowhome in Philadelphia's Mantua section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters rushed to put out a large fire in the Mantua section of Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called out to 34th and Wallace streets around 1:30 a.m. and saw this three-story rowhome engulfed in flames.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.