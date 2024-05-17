Philadelphia bicyclists take to streets for annual Bike to Work and Wherever Day

What is Bike to Work and Wherever Day in Philadelphia?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Friday was Bike to Work and Wherever Day in Philadelphia, and bikers took to the streets to celebrate the annual event. The commute to work is meant to advocate for street safety and cycling as a form of transportation throughout the city.

Three groups of bikers started their ride to work at different locations throughout Philadelphia, hosted by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Cyclists could meet in West, North or South Philadelphia before gathering at City Hall for a press conference.

Local elected officials rode with bikers before they spoke to a crowd about infrastructure improvements and making biking more accessible.

According to the coalition, about 2% of Philadelphia commuters bike to work.

"Bicycling is a safe and sustainable way of getting around the city," Philip Mittereder with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia said. "We're highlighting our work on trying to make infrastructure safer and more accessible."

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia hopes that the number will grow by focusing on safety and infrastructure improvements.

"One of the biggest things that we're working on right now is trying to secure the passage of Vision Zero into the new mayoral platform," Mittereder said. "We're basically trying to reduce bicycle deaths to zero in the coming years."