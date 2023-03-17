Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon kicks off with bunny that paints
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big two-day event started Friday to help out the Philadelphia Zoo!
The annual Zoo-a-thon raises money for the zoo, its animals and educational programs.
It kicked off Friday morning with an alpaca and goat walk around the zoo.
And Friday morning, Wesley the Velveteen Lop rabbit created a work of art that will be displayed at the zoo.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.