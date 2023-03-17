Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon kicks off with bunny that paints

2-day Zoo-a-thon fundraiser starts at Philadelphia Zoo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big two-day event started Friday to help out the Philadelphia Zoo!

The annual Zoo-a-thon raises money for the zoo, its animals and educational programs.

It kicked off Friday morning with an alpaca and goat walk around the zoo.

Wesley, a rabbit from the Philadelphia Zoo
Wesley, the painting rabbit. CBS News Philadelphia

And Friday morning, Wesley the Velveteen Lop rabbit created a work of art that will be displayed at the zoo.

