59-year-old woman fatally struck by car in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 5800 block of North Broad Street just before midnight.

Police said a Subaru Ascent was heading northbound on Broad Street when it struck the woman attempting to cross the street, authorities said. The impact of the car knocked the 59-year-old woman out of her shoes and sent her about 100 feet, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.