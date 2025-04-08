Blast of winter arrives Tuesday in Philadelphia region as temperatures drop. Here's the forecast.

Get ready for a blast of winter here in early spring. On Tuesday, the winds will gust 35 mph-plus, along with temperatures that only top out in the mid-40s in the Philadelphia region, where the normal is in the low 60s.

Those winds, combined with the air, will make it feel like the 20s and 30s all day. It's time to bust back out the coat, gloves, hat, etc. The good news is that the sun will make a comeback, so have your shades with you as well. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, while the winds will decrease slightly, they will still make temperatures around 30 degrees feel more like the low 20s to start the day.

By next Friday, temperatures will recover to the upper 50s just in time for another round of rain that will extend into the weekend.

There is some good news with all this rain — the drought conditions across our area have improved. And after another quarter of an inch of rain on Monday, the drought monitor should look a little better when it's released on Thursday. In fact, we have had measurable rain in Philadelphia every day so far in April. What a change!

Above-normal temps will likely return by early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Windy and cold. High of 47, low of 34.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High of 52, low of 30.

Thursday: Late showers possible. High of 54, low of 38.

Friday: Afternoon rain. High of 54, low of 44.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High of 53, low of 45.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High of 58, low of 44.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 68, low of 43.