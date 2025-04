Feels-like temps stay in the 20s and 30s in Philadelphia today, more freezing air Wednesday On Tuesday, winds will gust to 35 mph-plus, along with temperatures that only top out in the mid-40s in the Philadelphia region, where the normal is in the low 60s. Those winds, combined with the air, will make it feel like the 20s and 30s all day. Overnight, winds decrease slightly but will still make temps around 30 degrees feel more like the low 20s to start the day.