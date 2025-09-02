Wednesday in Philadelphia region will be dry, mild, but storms could be on the way. Here's the forecast.

Wednesday will be another mild and dry day around the Philadelphia region with comfortable morning temps, low humidity and daytime highs near 80 degrees.

By Thursday, a cold front slides in from the northwest, and the timing will be the difference maker. The most recent forecast models have parts of our western areas seeing the potential for showers, along with storms as early as 5 to 6 p.m., with the Philly area and I-95 corridor as early as 8 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

This, of course, would have a significantly higher impact for the Eagles game, especially if lightning were involved. At this time, the Philly area is in the general thunderstorms (non-severe) category; however, some parts of our western areas are in the marginal risk, meaning an isolated strong storm or two is possible. The highest threat, other than lightning, would be the potential for damaging winds.

CBS News Philadelphia

Showers may linger into Friday with a few more popping up during the afternoon/evening hours on both Friday and Saturday but widespread significant impacts are not expected.

We'll dry things out for Sunday to Tuesday, then track another weather maker by mid-next week.

As we head into the peak of hurricane season, the tropics are showing signs of heating up a bit. There is one area of interest from the National Hurricane Center, which has currently put a 70% of development over the next seven days. If that storm becomes named, it will be Gabrielle.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 81, Low 59.

Thursday: Showers for the Eagles. High 83, Low 61.

Friday: Scattered showers. High 80, Low 66.

Saturday: Stray p.m. showers. High 82, Low 71.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High 75, Low 64.

Monday: Sunny skies. High 76, Low 56.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 77, Low 55.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast