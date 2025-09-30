Cooler air is headed to Philadelphia before another warmup this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

We have a few things we are tracking in the NEXT Weather Center here in Philadelphia.

First, the area of high pressure moving in from the north is going to do a few things. First, it will bring cooler and drier air from Canada down to the Northeast. That will make it feel like fall for a few days. Break out the sweatshirts, maybe even the light jackets in the morning as temps will drop into the 50s Wednesday morning and widespread 40s and low 50s by Thursday and Friday morning. That high pressure will stick around for a few days before moving east. When that occurs, our temps will go back up, and low 80s are expected this weekend, even mid-80s by early next week.

CBS News Philadelphia

No rain is in sight until at least Wednesday of next week.

Meanwhile, we're tracking both Humberto and Imelda in the Atlantic. Imelda is now a hurricane, set to strengthen as it approaches Bermuda Wednesday evening, while Humberto continues to weaken to the north. One thing to note: Rip currents and rough surf will be felt on and along all beaches and shore points. Boaters should proceed with caution and pay attention to any alerts that may be issued.

CBS News Philadelphia

Otherwise, no other tropical areas of interest are in sight at the moment. While the tropical season still has two months left, we are past the peak of the season with no landfalling systems so far. Fingers crossed this trend continues.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Cooler, sunny. High 73, Low 58.

Thursday: Feels like Fall. High 71, Low 51.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 73, Low 49.

Saturday: Warming up. High 81, Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 82, Low 55.

Monday: Sunny skies. High 84, Low 58.

Tuesday: Not like fall at all. High 84, Low 63.

