Warmer, sunnier weather arrives in Philadelphia region for end of the week, weekend

We've made it!

After a solid week of gloomy and damp conditions, the sunshine will make an appearance in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon and be around through the weekend. The late part of the week will be gorgeous, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. One or two spots may even hit 80 degrees Friday or Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

A very weak front could spark a stray shower overnight Friday into Saturday, but the weekend looks gorgeous. The warm and sunny weather will persist through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s — perfect for Phillies fans — before another front brings shower chances early on Monday.

Turning to the tropics, Kirk is now another major hurricane in the Atlantic with wind speeds at 125 mph, making it a Category 3 storm. As of now, it looks to stay over open water.

Another disturbance behind Kirk also has a 90% chance of further development. In addition, there is an area in the Caribbean that has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days, but it is looking less and less likely that it will become a named storm.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 76, Low 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 56.

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 79, Low 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 75, Low 54.

Monday: Showers return. High 73, Low 59.

Tuesday: Showers possible. High 68, Low 53.

Wednesday: Showers possible. High 67, Low 46.

