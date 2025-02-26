Warm temperatures continue in Philadelphia region, rain expected Thursday

Tuesday marked a tie for the warmest day so far this year with a high temp in Philadelphia of 59 degrees. We will be pushing that 60-degree mark a few times over the next several days, including Wednesday under a sun-filled sky.

Clouds will increase a bit as we head into the evening as our next weather maker approaches the area, bringing the likelihood of scattered rain showers through the first half of the day on Thursday.

Some locations north of Philly may even see a few light rain showers as early as Wednesday night.

February ends Friday with a quiet and more seasonable day. March may come in more like a lamb than a lion on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s again (possibly pushing 60?), but a cold front will arrive at night.

It's Sunday, the second day of meteorological spring, that may be more lion-like with highs only in the mid 30s, and feels-like temps staying well below freezing. Basically a 30-degree drop in temps when accounting for wind chill from Saturday to Sunday.

Needless to say, Saturday will be the better day to get stuff done outdoors. Both days, however, will be quite breezy.

At this point, the March chill only looks to last a few days as our temps should be back into the low 50s by Tuesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny. High 58, low 37.

Thursday: Tracking showers. High 60, low 45.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. High 50, low 40.

Saturday: Windy and mild. High 58, low 40.

Sunday: Colder second half. High 36, low 24.

Monday: Chilly, bright. High 41, low 21.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 52, low 26.

