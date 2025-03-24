Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia region, chance of evening showers. Here's the weather forecast.

Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia, tracking chances of rain in the evening

Beneficial rain fell across the Philadelphia area on Monday, with a good half an inch to 1 inch through New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Clear skies and light winds will be the rule overnight, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

After early sunshine, a second disturbance will roll across the Philly area late Tuesday night, with another slug of rain possible, especially for South Jersey and Delaware.

Between the two systems, parts of South Jersey could get as much as an inch of rain, which is a good thing as parts of inland South Jersey are in an extreme drought and a weekend wildfire has burned nearly 2,000 acres near Shamong and Hammonton. Unfortunately, the rain won't be enough to end the drought.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little cooler with highs back in the mid-50s, but it should stay largely dry until the weekend when shower chances return.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: Sun, few clouds. High of 60, low of 42.

Wednesday: Morning shower? High of 55, low of 41.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High of 54, low of 34.

Friday: Partly sunny. High of 62, low of 39.

Saturday: Some sun, shower. High of 60, low of 51.

Sunday: A shower or two. High of 66, low of 47.

Monday: Tracking rain. High of 67, low of 58.

