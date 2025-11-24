Rain will create messy travel conditions Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday morning will be a good time for travel in the Philadelphia region, but rain will move in late in the afternoon. Make sure the windshield wipers are fresh or working well — maybe some Rain-X on the windshield. Umbrellas will be needed at night, for sure.

What's NEXT?

Planning travel this week? THE NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM will be on the move and looks to bring rain back into the region late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, which could have impacts on holiday travel.

CBS News Philadelphia

Some on-and-off showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but they will start to clear out Wednesday night.

Wednesday also turns blustery ahead of the evening cold front. Winds could lead to airport delays, but the southwest wind means we'll surge into the 60s.

Thanksgiving is trending windy and much colder, with highs in the 40s and windchills in the 30s, so it's not the nicest to do your turkey on the smoker or Fryer.

Friday looks to be even colder with gustier winds. Windchills early will be in the low 20s, so layer, layer, layer if you're headed out for some Black Friday shopping. The chillier weather will last into the final weekend of November!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: PM rain. High 57, Low 37.

Wednesday: Showers. High 66, Low 55.

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Colder, windy. High 46, Low 41.

Friday/Black Friday: Sunny, windy and cold. High 43, Low 32.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High 43, Low 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 49, Low 33.

Monday: Few showers. High 55, Low 41.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast