Unsettled week continues on Tuesday as scattered storms will hit Philadelphia region

The unsettled week in the Philadelphia region continues on Tuesday, starting with fog and a few showers. Then, some afternoon sun tries to break out. This, however, will generate more instability and bring the threat of a few scattered afternoon storms. Parts of our area north of the city are in a marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather.

Wednesday morning looks a bit soggy as the center of this stubborn upper low swings through, but then there will be more sunshine and drier conditions late Wednesday into the first half of Thursday before yet another low threatens with rain Thursday afternoon and Friday.

As of now, the majority of Mother's Day weekend is looking sunny, dry and mild. We will have to watch for lingering showers Saturday morning, but drier air working its way in should lead to a quiet Mother's Day Sunday. Historically, Mother's Day in Philly has trended damp, cloudy and cooler — but we may end up breaking that trend this year.

Temperature-wise, the week ahead will remain rather seasonable in the low to mid 70s, with Friday as the lone exception in the low 60s.

Tree pollen still remains out of control.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Few storms. High 77, low 61.

Wednesday: Break from the worst. High 76, low 57.

Thursday: Showers. High of 76, low of 58.

Friday: Cool, few showers. High of 67, low of 52.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 73, low of 48.

Sunday: Sunny for Mom. High of 80, low of 53.

Monday: Sunny skies. High 79, low 55.

