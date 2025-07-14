Chance of heavy rain, storms in Philadelphia region on Tuesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Warm and humid Tuesday with chance of storms in Philadelphia region

Warm and humid Tuesday with chance of storms in Philadelphia region

Warm and humid Tuesday with chance of storms in Philadelphia region

Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be another day with the risk of some heavy rain and storms, but it shouldn't be quite as widespread and heavy as it was on Monday, when many parts of the Philadelphia region picked up several inches of rain and many flash flood warnings were issued.

The main threat time on Tuesday will be during the late afternoon and early evening during the peak heating of the day, but stray showers are possible outside that timeframe.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday through Friday, we will have a more typical summer pattern with partly sunny skies and isolated storms each afternoon. Temperatures will also soar to either side of 90 during the day and mid-70s at night. High humidity will lead to heat indices that feel close to 100 degrees! We will be monitoring for any possible heat alerts.

The best day of the extended forecast looks to be Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s, plenty of sunshine and reasonable humidity levels. Fingers crossed that it holds, it would be nice to have a great weekend day after a potentially very wet week. Your NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 87, Low 73.

Wednesday: PM T-storms. High 88, Low 74.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 92, Low 76.

Friday: Scattered storms. High 89, Low 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 73.

Sunday: Isolated storms. High 87, Low 75.

Monday: Few PM storms. High 86, Low 74.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast