Tuesday in Philadelphia region starts cold, but then it'll be sunny. Here's the weather forecast.

Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for later this week

Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for later this week

Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for later this week

Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region will be one of the coldest starts to the day since our low of 30 on Sunday, March 9.

Temps won't stay cold for long though, as tons of sunshine and fairly light winds will be the rule.

In fact, we'll be in the 30s for your morning drive, 40s by 10 a.m. and in the 50s by noon. It will be in the 60s by 3 p.m. By all measures, Tuesday will be a beautiful day. Enjoy!

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday is looking even better to round out our seemingly long winter season with a high near 70!

The next chance of rain will arrive on the first day of spring on Thursday as a cold front ushers in another drop in temperatures for Friday.

As of now, the timing looks to be later Thursday evening into the overnight hours, and this looks mainly like a band of rain showers without the threat of severe weather. It will turn more seasonable behind the front for Friday with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

Spring officially begins at 5:01 am EDT on Thursday. It's that specific minute because that is when the sun will be directly over the equator, marking roughly 12 hours of the day and 12 hours of the night for all places on the globe

A quick look ahead to the weekend shows a dry trend, temps in the mid-low 60s ahead of another weather maker set to arrive on Monday. Behind that front, temps will likely take a significant dip for the first official FULL week of spring.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 64, low 33.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High of 70, low of 38.

Thursday: Evening showers. High of 69, low of 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 51, low of 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 62, low of 37.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High of 60, low of 44.

Monday: Tracking storms. High of 59, low of 45.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.