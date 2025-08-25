Sunny, mild Tuesday expected in Philadelphia area as cool temps bring a taste of fall. Here's the forecast.

Here we go! Whether it's the last unofficial week of summer for you or your kids have headed back to school, the week will be prime for this time of year in the Philadelphia area.

The front has rolled through, and temps will drop below normal for a bit. Then, a second reinforcing shot of cool air arrives Friday, bringing our temperatures down for Labor Day weekend.

The front on Thursday evening and Friday may bring a stray shower or two, but no significantly impactful weather is expected, which is both good and bad. It's good that the conditions will be great for anything you want to do outside, but we are getting to the point where we need to start talking about getting some rain.

So far we've only had 1.73 inches of rain in August, and 1.43 inches of that occurred on Aug. 17 alone. It was around this time last year that our extreme drought began. We had .78 of an inch on Aug. 18, 2024, and then only had 1.08 inches for the next two months. It took until earlier this summer to pull out of the drought, and the current Drought Monitor now has areas of "abnormally dry" dotting the landscape.

It's hard to believe Labor Day weekend is next Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day itself is on Monday, Sept. 1, which is the start of meteorological fall. If you are not ready for summer to end, don't worry, because the official start of fall is still four weeks away on Sept. 22.

The shore points are facing moderate rip current risk, which is downgraded from where it has been since last week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 79, Low 61.

Wednesday: Mild day. High 79, Low 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 56.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 63.

Saturday: Sunny and mild. High 76, Low 57.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 56.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 59.

