Temps drop in Philly as preparations for Christmas Village are underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The colder weather in Philadelphia has many grabbing their winter gear from the back of the closet as they plan their week ahead.

What a difference a day makes: from T-shirts Saturday to heavy coats and gloves Sunday. The calendar finally caught up with us.

From a balmy Saturday to a bundled-up Sunday, the sudden swing of seasons left many shivering.

"I packed my summer linen clothes, jacket for work, then I had to pack my winter gear," Elaine Bell, who was visiting Philly from the U.K., said.

"It's freezing," Joe Demaio said.

Demaio came out for a stroll with his daughter inside Dilworth Park as crews were setting up the 15th annual Christmas Village. He said we were due for a taste of November.

"I think it was a little weird this past week so this was a welcome change," Demaio said.

While some laced up their ice skates to embrace the tumbling temperatures, Matt Roberts sported shorts.

"It doesn't bother me, I wear shorts every day all year round – snow, ice, rain, sleet," Roberts said.

Others like best friends Kandice and Nisha -- countered the cold with a cocktail.

And whether you're a fan of the weather or you prefer something a little warmer, it's hard not to feel like the holidays are almost here.

"It makes me think of sitting at home, watching movies, drinking hot cocoa," Aliyah Johns said.

Christmas Village's preview weekend starts next Saturday and the Rothman Ice Rink will remain open through the end of February.