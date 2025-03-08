More breezy weather in Philadelphia region; temperatures increase next week in latest forecast

Temperatures make a run at 60s and 70s in Philadelphia region after breezy and sunny weekend

Temperatures make a run at 60s and 70s in Philadelphia region after breezy and sunny weekend

Windy weather continues in the Philadelphia region on Saturday with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Hang on to your hats!

Dry conditions along with this breeze mean there is increased fire danger. The National Weather Service as well as forest fire agencies like the New Jersey Forest Fire Service are warning that any fires that ignite may quickly become difficult to control.

Late date tonight? Choose the winter coat. Skies will be clear, and with no clouds to act as a blanket to keep us a bit warmer, any warmth will re-radiate back into the atmosphere.

Sunday, we rinse and repeat the sunny and breezy conditions, but temperatures will warm to the mid-50s and we warm even further for the work week ahead.

Speaking of tomorrow, Daylight Saving Time begins. Don't forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you hit the hay tonight. Sure, you lose an hour of sleep, but that extra hour of sunlight in the evening will be worth it. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 7:21 a.m. and sunset is at 7:07 p.m.

Highs will run 10-20 degrees above average for the coming work week. We will mainly be in the 60s, but Tuesday will be the first chance to reach 70 degrees this year.

You'll need sunglasses much of the week ahead with plenty of sunshine and little to no rain.

A weak front slides past on Wednesday night and early Thursday with spotty rain showers.

Gusty thunderstorms and 70s are possible next weekend.

Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as a warm front lifts northward over the Delaware Valley. Depending on the speed of the warm front highs could be close to 70.

Sunday, we await a strong cold front. Gusty south winds pushing us to the 70s are possible ahead of the front. The timing of the storms is currently Sunday afternoon-evening but that will likely change as we get more data about the upper air pattern over the week ahead.

The NEXT Weather Team will also be tracking the chance of severe weather next Sunday. Stay with us for updates throughout the week ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Breezy. High 49

Sunday: More breeze as we spring forward. High 55, Low 29

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 64, Low 36

Tuesday: Very warm! High 69, Low 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 63, Low 44

Thursday: Night showers. High 61, Low 41

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 60, Low 41