Sunshine with a rise of afternoon clouds, blustery weather in Philadelphia this Saturday

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, blustery with a high of 52

We will see some sunshine to start the weekend but with the upper low still nearby, winds will stay quite robust with gusts to 25 mph, making it feel colder.

We may also see increasing clouds in the afternoon with the chilly air aloft. Less wind and seasonable with sunshine on Sunday, so better conditions for marathon runners than half marathon runners in Philadelphia.

Monday is looking dry, so good travel weather for the next three days, then we track our NEXT weather maker on Tuesday.

The strong storm moving into California will traverse the country and bring us rain late Monday night and the first half of the day Tuesday. It does look like an all-rain event with high temps reaching 60 ahead of a cold front.

That front will drop our temps on Wednesday with another potential system on Thanksgiving Day. That may bring us rain/snow but the models are still trying to figure out the timing and details.

The NEXT Weather team will keep you updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A few clouds, breezy. High of 52.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 54, low of 43.

Monday: Good travel day. High of 59, low of 39.

Tuesday: Tracking rain. High of 60, low of 47.

Wednesday: Colder. High of 49, low of 36.

Thursday: Rain possible. High of 46, low of 34.

Friday: Chilly showers? High of 44, low of 35.

