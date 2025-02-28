Sunny with increasing clouds, breezy with falling temperatures in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

March is here… and it will start like a lamb, at least the first half of the day.

Then the lion of winter comes roaring back in with windchills reaching the 20s by early evening Saturday, eventually dropping to 0-5° by Sunday morning.

It will be a DRAMATIC change from the past week, which ended February [and the meteorological winter] quite mild. Winds will gust 35mph+ on Saturday as the cold front moves through the Delaware Valley, then to 25 mph+ on Sunday. However, with high temps only in the mid-30s Sunday, the wind chill temps will never make it above freezing. It will be dry and sunny, just very cold for early March.

We then move our attention to next week and our NEXT Weather Alert on Wednesday as a very strong storm system develops, bringing the chance for widespread severe storms in the deep south on Tuesday, then the mid-Atlantic seaboard on Wednesday, including parts of our area. Rainfall totals Wednesday may be in the .50"-1.00" range, but the storms, along with the gusty winds, may be strong enough to produce severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

There will be a lot to monitor over the coming days and your NEXT Weather Team will keep you ahead of the storm so you can plan.

From snow and cold to severe storms… don't you love spring?

The weekend and beyond

Saturday starts promising as clouds give way to sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Those highs will be during the first part of the day as a winter storm well to our north will drag a cold front past later in the afternoon, ushering in a breezy, bitter blast of arctic air. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front and by early evening we will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Saturday night, we drop to the 20s and the skies are clear.

Pull out that winter gear for Sunday because we will only reach the mid-30s for highs with wind chills in the 20s. Talk about a weather whiplash! Thankfully, it is short-lived.

The polar push will continue Monday with morning lows near 20 and highs near 40 under sunny skies.

By Tuesday, we are on the rebound to the mid-50s, with increasing clouds ahead of a vigorous spring storm system. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night as a warm front lifts northward.

Wednesday will be windy with a gusty southwest wind pushing our temperatures to the mid-60s ahead of the cold front.

Gusty thunderstorms are increasingly likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. The outlook from the Severe Weather Prediction Center includes a chance of severe storms over a large part of the area. It is too early to determine any severity levels, but this is a good time to dust off your severe weather plan and have the family prepared as we head into spring.

Behind the storm on Thursday, we are 15 degrees colder, near 50 with partly sunny skies.

On Friday, we hover near 50 with partly sunny skies.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Warm, windy. High 58, low 42.

Sunday: Much colder! High 36, low 21.

Monday: Sunny, chilly. High 41, low 22.

Tuesday: Clouding up. High 54, low 29.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 63, low 47.

Thursday: Clearing. High 46, low 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 51, low 32.

