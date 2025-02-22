Mostly sunny after another brutally cold week in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Mostly sunny Saturday, chilly but not as windy with high of 41

After another brutally cold week, we'll finally rebound a bit and by Sunday the temps should be near normal.

In addition, the winds will not be as strong as they have been, minimizing the windchill, which makes the temps seem that much warmer.

The thaw will be much more apparent next week when highs head into the 50s for a few days next week, with overnight low temps actually getting back above freezing.

Going from continual days with the temps below freezing to continual days with the temps always above.

As for the NEXT Weather maker, we'll be in a dry trend into early next week with our next chance of spotty showers arriving Tuesday evening, then again on Thursday. That system bears watching a bit as it could be a stronger system with a rain-snow mix, but models are still trying to figure out the details. The latest runs are looking more just like rain but we'll keep you posted.

We do need the rain though, the newest drought monitor was released on Thursday, and while there has been a bit of an improvement parts of our area is still under extreme drought.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 41, low 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 47, low 29.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 53, low 29.

Tuesday: Chance PM shower. High 59, low 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 55, low 41.

Thursday: Rain showers. High 54, low 35.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 49, low 39.

