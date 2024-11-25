First of 2 storm systems arrives Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking two weather systems this week in the Philadelphia region as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, system No. 1 arrives. It's a cold front bringing a quick hit of rain. Temperatures are too warm for snow, and we are expecting only rain showers, mainly in the morning with heaviest between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. with totals under a quarter of an inch.

The skies will clear in the afternoon but expect some wet roads for your travel and possibly minor delays at the airport. Highs will be near 60. This will be the last mild day for a while.

Cooler air arrives after Tuesday's storm and highs are back to the low 50s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It will be perfect for travel the day before Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving, storm No. 2 arrives with rain likely, especially during the first half of the day. With highs near 50, this is just rain, not snow. At this point, there may be a mix in the Poconos, and the rain should end by evening. Roads will be wet, and delays are possible at the airport.

Friday will dry out with possibly a few snow showers in the Poconos. In the evening, a clipper system drops in from the northwest. It is weak and moisture-starved, so spotty rain showers are possible with snow showers in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. Highs drop to the mid-40s. Roads may be damp in places for any travel in the area.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest of the season with much of the area in the upper 30s during the day and dipping to the 20s at night. It will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Travel should be clear for anyone heading home, although wind chills will stay below freezing all weekend, with spots in the teens at times. It will be very cold for those of you planning on spending time outside shopping, putting up holiday decorations, etc.

The month of December, which is also the start of Meteorological Winter, begins next Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: A.m. rain. High of 61.

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun. High of 54, low of 36.

Thursday: Wet Thanksgiving. High of 50, low of 43.

Friday: Clearing cool. High of 47, low of 35.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High of 39, low of 2.

Sunday: sunny and cold. High of 38, low of 26.

Monday: Well below normal. High of 40, low of 26.

