Isolated storm chances throughout Tuesday in Philadelphia region, more rain on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region slips into a somewhat unsettled pattern. There will be several rounds of rain through Thursday night as well as very high humidity levels with dewpoints in the 70s -- meaning there will be lots of available moisture for these storms to work with.

The chance for rain will taper off a bit for a good portion of the day on Tuesday before ramping back up later in the night and Wednesday.

While it won't rain all day, locally heavy showers are likely in spots through Thursday when we'll have the best chance for rain ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the Northeast Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

By Friday morning, the front looks to push off to the east, bringing a close to the rainy pattern and giving way to plenty of sunshine for the weekend. We just have to get through a somewhat rainy week before then.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 88, low of 71, isolated thunderstorm

Wednesday: High of 85, low of 74, scattered storms

Thursday: High of 86, low of 74, scattered storms

Friday: High of 87, low of 69, clearing

Saturday: High of 89, low of 67, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 89, low of 68, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 89, low of 67, mostly sunny