A few showers on Saturday as breezy, warmer weather stretches the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

The weekend will kick off on a cool note with temperatures Saturday morning in the mid-upper 30s, but a steady warm-up is in store through the day despite a mix of sun and clouds.

High pressure centered over the lower Mississippi Valley will help direct a southwesterly flow into the Northeast which will help temperatures climb into the low-middle 60s Saturday afternoon.

That said, a cold front dropping to the south out of the upper Midwest will also help produce a few showers over the area Saturday afternoon. The chance of rain will only be about 20-30%, but there will be a few showers around through the second half of the day.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The chance of rain will clear out into Saturday evening as the cold front sweeps through the region ushering in another push of colder air for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures into Sunday morning will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with breezy conditions making it feel like the low-middle 20s by sunrise Sunday morning. While it will be a cooler day on Sunday plan on plenty of sunshine which will help temperatures rebound back into the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Another system will be on the move out of the central United States late Sunday and begin to introduce the chance for showers at the start of the upcoming week.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Showers are likely on Monday with temperatures in the 60s Monday afternoon before another dip in temperatures through the middle of next week.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: Mild, breezy. High of 63, low of 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 51, low of 30.

Monday: Showers. High of 63, low of 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 57, low of 41.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High of 55, low of 39.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 55, low of 36.

Friday: Partly sunny. High of 60, low of 38.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.