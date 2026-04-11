Beautiful weekend weather in Philadelphia region before summer-like heat arrives. Here's the forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and dress for spring weather with a hoodie or long-sleeve shirt. No jackets will be necessary if you're heading outside in the Philadelphia area Saturday.

Sunshine will prevail with slightly above-average temperatures in the mid-60s. Nights will be comfortable as well with lows in the 40s.

The humidity will be rather low so don't be surprised by an increase in static electricity.

There is also an elevated fire danger from the city north and west.

NEXT big change

We turn the temperature on high with a taste of summer. All next week our highs will be in the 80s and possibly a few records in the 90s mid-week.

Along the shore expect cooler conditions due to the south winds crossing the much cooler ocean water adjacent to shore.

CBS News Philadelphia

The week will mainly be dry with a chance of isolated showers Monday, Wednesday night and Thursday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Sunny. High 67

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 65, low 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 82, low 52.

Tuesday: Very warm. High 86, low 62.

Wednesday: Near record highs. High 90, low 65.

Thursday: Continued warm. High 89, low 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 80, low 66.

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