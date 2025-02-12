Rainy commute Thursday in Philadelphia region; clearing up for Eagles parade and Valentine's Day

The Philadelphia region's second storm of the week will be winding down by mid-morning Thursday, but it will bring a rainy and wet commute.

Conditions may be slippery in non-cleared spots, especially south of Philly, where many places received 4 to 6 inches of snow or more on Tuesday night.

In addition, localized ponding may blanket the roads, so be cautious.

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert morning for the potential of icy travel and very slippery roads. Some spots may have ponding.

Here are the key details:

Rain showers for the morning commute.

The rain ends early enough (mid-morning) so that the afternoon should be dry with some sun breaking out

Widespread icy spots with the rain on top of snow. Untreated areas may be VERY slick.

Friday is a cold and windy but dry day for the Eagles parade, then we move into the weekend and our third NEXT Weather Alert of the week for another mixed bag of precipitation along with wind and rapidly changing temperatures.

Philadelphia weekend weather forecast

Saturday and Sunday are both NEXT Weather Alert days for snow and wintry mix arriving Saturday afternoon, switching to rain by the evening and then rain and wind Sunday. Here's what to know about this storm:

The arrival time could fluctuate but models indicate a late morning or midday arrival time with the possibility of snow before switching to mix then rain.

Mainly rain will fall from late Saturday into Sunday, but it may end as a brief mix.

In addition to heavy rain on Sunday, winds will pick up, gusting 30 mph or more on Sunday.

A blast of wind and cold will follow for Presidents Day Monday.

Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia

A Code Blue will be in effect from through 9 a.m. Thursday in Philly because of this winter weather. Intake centers will be available to anyone in need, the city said on social media.

You can find a shelter on the city's website or call the homeless outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. You can also call the number if you see someone who needs help.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning rain. High 48, low 34.

Friday: Windy and cold for Eagles parade. High 38, low 28.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow turning to rain. High 40, low 26.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 58, low 36.

Monday: Much colder. High 29, low 24.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High 29, low 14.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 32, low 18.

