Chilly but sunny Saturday with calmer winds in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

While Saturday will be quite chilly, it's the preferred day this weekend if you want to do anything outside — holiday decorations, leaf blowing, shopping. Saturday will be sunny, while the winds will be much calmer in the Philadelphia region.

On Sunday, you'll want the umbrella nearby as off-and-on chilly rain showers are likely throughout the day.

What's next

Saturday will be just as cold despite mostly sunny skies, but thanks to weaker winds, it won't feel as cold as it did Friday.

Sunday will bring our next chance of precipitation with even a few snowflakes west of Philadelphia early, before it transitions to all rain during the day.

Temps will be slightly warmer but still cool in the upper 40s. No accumulations expected, just a sign of the changing seas

Looking ahead to next week, by Tuesday, a coastal storm system will take shape and start to impact the region with the potential for the season's first snowmaker.

Models continue to be inconsistent in terms of where this storm tracks, when it arrives, and ultimately what impacts it brings to our region. While snow is definitely on the table, the setup is not an ideal setup for a big snowstorm here, but accumulations will still be possible, especially north and west of the I-95 corridor.

Even if the setup doesn't produce snow, the storm system still looks to be impactful, bringing a good chance of widespread rain and breezy conditions.

The NEXT Weather team has issued another NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday due to the likely impacts we will see through at least the first half of the day.

Please stay tuned to the forecast if traveling, especially north, as there will be areas out of our region that do get quite a bit of snow Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The remainder of the week remains well below normal with chilly temps, and yet another potential weather system late Friday/early Saturday that has another chance of delivering some of the white stuff to our area.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High 43, Low 29

Sunday: Rain showers. High 48, Low 32

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43, Low 34

Tuesday: Rain/snow. High 40, Low 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41, Low 31

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High 42, Low 28

Friday: Very cold. High 39, Low 25