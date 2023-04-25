Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunny and cool before Wednesday showers

By Kate Bilo

NEXT Weather: Cool week continues
NEXT Weather: Cool week continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The trend of below-average temperatures so far this week continues.

Monday was 6 degrees below average, making it one of the coldest days so far.

This April was making a run at becoming the warmest April ever in our region, though the rest of the month we will have below-average temperatures.

The next system coming our way Wednesday could bring showers in the morning across the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

By midday into the afternoon, there will be scattered showers around more of the area, with lingering showers down the Shore into the evening.

Thursday looks nice and clear, and that's our pick of the week.

We're looking at more rain coming Friday and this weekend.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:51 AM

