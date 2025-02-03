Sunny and mild Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday

Sunny but windy Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking next chance for rain and snow

Our rollercoaster temperature ride will continue this week in the Philadelphia region, along with chances for snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.

After a high temp in the low to mid-50s Monday, Tuesday will be another day with above-normal temps. The winds of change will pick up, gusting to 30 mph or more during the midday hours.

By Wednesday, the clouds will thicken ahead of our next weather maker, set to start with light snow Wednesday evening, ramping up a bit overnight before transitioning to an all-out winter potpourri, depending on where you are in the Delaware Valley.

By the morning commute on Thursday, we may likely have rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet all at the same time somewhere in our area.

By the midday hours, it should all change over to rain, delivering 1 inch or more in spots. Needless to say travel conditions will not be ideal, and the we could see some morning school delays.

Make some backup plans now if you are someone impacted by this.

The precipitation ends by Thursday evening, and by Friday the skies will clear and temps will, once again, be in the mid-40s.

Then we track yet another potential winter system set to deliver some snow or a snow-rain mix on Saturday, mainly later in the day, leading into Super Bowl Sunday.

Forecast models are still trying to figure out the timing, but there could be some travel impacts if you are headed out for the big game.

The NEXT Weather Team will help you plan and prepare with the most up-to-date game day forecast.

On Sunday in New Orleans, it will be partly sunny, dry and warm in the 70s.

While it's WAY too early to pinpoint anything, the pattern next week is looking like a series of winter storms could impact the region. Remember, on average February is our snowiest month with an average snowfall of 8.4 inches, and there's a lot of February left to come.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy. High 49, low 43.

Wednesday: Evening snow. High 37, low 28.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 46, low 30.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 47, low 41.

Saturday: Rain and snow. High 35, Low 27.

Sunday: Rain showers. High 49, Low 36.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 39, low 26.

