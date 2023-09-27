NEXT Weather: Briefly sunny, but showers return Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After four days of rain to start the season of fall, you can finally leave the umbrella home today. High pressure to the north will win the day, meaning clouds will break for more sunshine this afternoon.

It's still a cool and brisk day for the time of year with highs only in the 60's, but certainly brighter and more pleasant. Wednesday is going to be a great night to take in the Phillies game at home as well.

Enjoy the sun while it's around though, because clouds and showers make a quick comeback.

Incredibly, we are still going to be dealing with the remnants of Ophelia! That system has been pushed south and is lurking offshore, but will join forces with another low and develop again off the coast tomorrow.

With a front moving towards us from the west, that low will be pulled north along the coast and deliver clouds and showers to our area yet again starting late Thursday. Shower chances look spotty but some areas may pick up a little rain Thursday evening or Friday morning.

With the combination of a frontal passage and Atlantic moisture, Friday looks more unsettled with clouds and shower chances at any time, particularly late in the day.

Finally on Saturday the pattern begins to fully shift. The coastal low and the front move offshore, so despite clouds and shower chances in the morning, the final day of September should feature some slow clearing - and October is coming in hot! We are up to 78 for the high Sunday - perfect weather for the Birds - and then into the low 80's with sunshine early next week.

There is also a newly named storm, Phillipe. The tropical storm is located in the middle of the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 40 mph. The path will continue west through Tuesday before shifting north, so there are no foreseeable impacts from Phillipe, according to CBS News Meteorologist Bill Kelly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 66, Low 54

Thursday: Some sun. High 67, Low 56

Friday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 61

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 70, Low 61

Sunday: High 76, Low 58

Monday: High 78, Low 56

Tuesday: AM showers, clouds. High 61

