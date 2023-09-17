NEXT Weather: Crisp start before rain moves in Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a mostly sunny and breezy weekend. However, rain will roll in from the west and we could even see a thunderstorm Sunday evening. Highs are expected near 80.

For the next few days, grab a sweater or sweatshirt for the mornings and evenings, with lows in the 50s.

Tracking the tropics: post-tropical cyclone Lee

Lee made landfall with near-hurricane strength in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm crashed ashore with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just below the 74 mph threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, according to the agency.

The onetime hurricane moved up the Atlantic Ocean this week, threatening the East Coast with life-threatening surf and rip currents.

CBS News Philadelphia

As the storm passes, it is creating rough surf and rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Restrictions are already in place at some beaches and others are closed.

For your safety, avoid going in the water this weekend. There's nothing wrong with getting some sun on the sand and watching the waves, though!

There could also be increased wind gusts along the Jersey Shore that may approach 40 mph.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Late day showers. High 79, Low 58

Monday: Stray showers, sunny. High 79, Low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 58

Friday: Partly sunny. High 78

Saturday: Showers. High 74, Low 60

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.