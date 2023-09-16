NEXT Weather: Sunny and breezy before Sunday rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a mostly sunny and breezy weekend.

Saturday's high temperature will be 79 in Philadelphia. We'll have a mostly sunny day with some passing high, thin cirrus clouds from Lee, which is now a post-tropical cyclone.

Clouds from Lee will be gone by late Saturday or Sunday morning.

Then Sunday afternoon, rain will roll in from the west and we could even see a thunderstorm.

The next few days, grab a sweater or sweatshirt for the mornings and evenings, with lows in the 50s.

Tracking the tropics: post-tropical cyclone Lee

Lee has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone and is likely to make landfall in eastern New England or Canada, forecasters say.

Though it's no longer considered a hurricane, Lee is still capable of producing "hurricane-force" winds.

CBS News Philadelphia

As the storm passes, it is creating rough surf and rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Restrictions are already in place at some beaches and others are closed.

For your safety, avoid going in the water this weekend. There's nothing wrong with getting some sun on the sand and watching the waves, though!

There could also be increased wind gusts along the Jersey Shore that may approach 40 mph.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny. High 79, Low 58

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 80, Low 58

Monday: Stray showers, sunny. High 79, Low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 58

Friday: Partly sunny. High 78

