NEXT Weather: Fog and clouds to clear, rain overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday started with fog and clouds that are clearing out as the sun rises.

It's another warm day, not as hot as last week. The high temperature will be 85 in Philadelphia

A front headed our way will bring rain overnight and into Wednesday morning, and you might wake up to a clap of thunder overnight.

We're expecting rain and thunder on Wednesday morning and we'll be timing out the storms that could affect your morning commute.

While we're not in a risk zone for severe weather, we could see some strong wind gusts with any storms that develop overnight and Wednesday morning.

Once these storms clear they will knock down the humidity levels significantly.

Cooler air will make for a great night out at the Eagles' Thursday night home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray showers. High 85, Low 67

Wednesday: Rain, T-storm early. High 77, Low 69

Thursday: Feels like fall. High 76, Low 59

Friday: Sunny, beautiful. High 75, Low 58

Saturday: Sunny. High 78, Low 59

Sunday: A bit warmer. High 82, Low 61

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 62

