NEXT Weather: Muggy Friday with few gusty storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drenching rain swept through Philadelphia overnight with storms still popping up in parts of the area Friday morning. It's going to be another muggy day in the area, with humidity levels still on the rise in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for lower Bucks County in Pennsylvania and parts of Burlington, Mercer and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey until 6:45 a.m.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several North Jersey counties until 7 a.m.

It's going to be another hot day in the area, so you're going to want to let your skin breathe if you can. Dress as comfortably as possible, but don't forget to bring some rain gear just in case.

There's an anticipated increase in rainfall over the next few days, with off-and-on storms expected, primarily occurring during the afternoon and evening hours. However, that's not exclusively limited to that timeframe -- moderate rain is also likely at times.

While the overall severe potential remains relatively low, we're closely monitoring the situation. It's crucial for residents and visitors alike to stay informed and prepared.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Few gutsy storms. High: 87

Saturday: Scattered PM. High: 89, Low 72

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low 76

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 92. Low: 72

Tuesday: Chance storms. High: 90, Low: 73

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 71

Thursday: Chance storms. High: 89, Low: 71

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast