Warm and sunny Monday in Philadelphia area, tracking midweek storms. Here's the weather forecast.

Summer certainly ended on a fantastic note with plenty of sunshine Sunday and high temperatures in the mid-upper 70s in the Philadelphia area.

Conditions will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy to start off Monday morning with temperatures from the middle 50s to even the upper 40s into the Lehigh Valley. The cool feel of fall will not last long, however, with plenty of sunshine on the way and a shift in the winds to the south.

Fall officially arrives at 2:19 p.m. on Monday, but it won't feel very fall-like through the afternoon. After the cool start, we warm quickly to near 80 degrees under those mostly sunny skies.

On Tuesday, the first full day of fall summer-like conditions return as temperatures turn up even more with highs in the mid-80s.

A cold front, however, approaching from the northwest will start to bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms as we head through Tuesday evening.

In addition to the chance of storms late Tuesday, it'll also be important to be aware of the threat for rip currents and dangerous surf along the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. Hurricane Gabrielle, while passing more than 800 miles off our shore, will still send swells west to the east coast of the United States. This threat for dangerous rip currents and surf will likely last through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the unsettled trend will continue for the remainder of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday through Saturday. No washouts are expected, but it's best to keep the umbrella nearby.

We are nearly 2 inches below average for rainfall this month, so we do need the rain, but any showers this week will be minimal, and our abnormally dry conditions will continue to spread.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Fall Begins! Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 55.

Tuesday: Late-day storms. High 84, Low 63.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High 80, Low 67.

Thursday: Chance of rain. High 74, Low 69.

Friday: Chance of rain. High 82, Low 70.

Saturday: Chance of rain. High 79, Low 69.

Sunday: Rain ending. High 81, Low 66.

