NEXT Weather: Rain going away, warm week ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those of you singing "rain, rain go away," it's working!

The threat of rain for today has shifted south, moving more toward Delaware and the southernmost points on the Jersey Shore.

CBS News Philadelphia

A first batch of showers passed through these southernmost points this morning.

We do have another batch of showers to get through this morning but then we'll see skies start to clear up.

This next batch of showers will pass by most of our region between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The northern part of this system will clip parts of our area by mid to late morning. We're looking at rain from Wilmington, Del. and on south from there.

By around 1 p.m., it's just cloudy and dry except for our shore points, who will still be seeing the last bits of rain.

But later this afternoon, we're going to get some bonus sunshine hours, and that means the temperatures will be warmer than we at first throught. Expect highs in the 60s around the region today.

An even bigger warm up is coming through the end of the week. Temperatures are on their way to the 80s with not a ton of rain expected.

