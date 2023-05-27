Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunny Saturday, spotty showers for some on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday morning started off chilly, but will be sunny and warm up to 78 in the city. You can ditch your jacket or sweater by the afternoon.

At the Shore it's much cooler but still sunny today.

We do have some rain chances for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches Sunday and Monday, but those showers will be minor if they develop.

A coastal low to our south is creeping north toward our area, where we have a high front hanging over. But it looks like this will be pushing on the low front and keeping it out of much of our region.

A few clouds start to drift in tonight and Sunday morning and we could see some spotty showers in southern Delaware, maybe reaching parts of the Jersey Shore.

Those showers should fizzle out quickly and Sunday afternoon should mostly have a mix of sun and clouds.

If you're in the Lehigh Valley or Poconos, it should stay dry all weekend for you.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds as well.

By the end of next week, we could see temperatures in the 90s!

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

