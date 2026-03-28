Chilly Sunday morning in Philadelphia area, warmer temperatures on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunday starts chilly — even cold — in the Philadelphia area, with many areas freezing or below. The skies will be clear to start, mostly sunny by the early afternoon, and partly cloudy to finish.

Winds will kick up from the southwest during the day at 10-20 mph with some gusts over 25. This will help to warm things back to where we should be in late March, in the mid to upper 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

Monday gets close to 70, but clouds will start to build, and a few showers move in late, mainly overnight into Tuesday morning.

The warm air keeps flowing in through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs pushing toward 80 by midweek.

Then Wednesday evening, a cold front swings in from the northwest, bringing another round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Behind it, cooler air settles in for the second half of the week. Highs drop back into the 50s, maybe even some 40s, with an unsettled feel and a few more shower chances Thursday into Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Seasonable. High 58, Low 30

Monday: Warm, late showers. High 70, Low 48

Tuesday: Even warmer. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High 80, Low 65

Thursday: Cooler and wet. High 52, Low 49

Friday: Cool and wet. High 52, Low 43

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 60, Low 49

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