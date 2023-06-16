NEXT Weather: Strong, gusty storms coming Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as we expect heavy, gusty storms, particularly in the late morning hours and early afternoon across the region.

We will see intense downpours and potentially high winds with these storms. The main period of concern is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. If you're heading out to walk the dog in the early morning, you're in the clear.

Storms with a boomerang shape, like the one over Lancaster in the image below, have the greatest potential to produce strong winds, Meteorologist Kate Bilo says.

CBS News Philadelphia

By 12 p.m., we're expecting heavy downpours over Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

A band of heavier storms will move east and drop rain on Philadelphia, Trenton, and parts of South Jersey between 1 and 2 p.m.

We're not ruling out the chance of some small embedded hail with these storms.

CBS News Philadelphia

Some of these storms could reach severe limits with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns. In addition to wind and hail, localized heavy rain will also be possible within these storms.

The bulk of Friday's storms will roll across the region through early afternoon, but another round of a few showers will be possible later in the afternoon and evening. Recently models, however, have pulled back a little on the second round of storms. If this trend continues, it should open up the afternoon and evening period for more outdoor activities.

CBS News Philadelphia

A swath of the I-95 corridor from New Castle County up to Princeton, N.J. is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. Much of South Jersey is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, including the southern portions of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties, most of Salem County and all of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

A "slight" risk is level 2 on a five-point scale.

CBS News Philadelphia

We are tracking more rain overnight Saturday leading into Father's Day too.

This comes after weeks of dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast