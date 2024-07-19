Friday in Philadelphia will be a magnificent July day with comfortable temps, lower humidity

Sunny, nice Friday in Philadelphia with low humidity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is shaping up to be a magnificent July day with comfortable temperatures and a refreshing air mass. While temps will be seasonably hot Friday in the upper 80s, lower humidity will keep it comfy for outdoor activities.

A weak system could bring us a few clouds on Saturday, and even a slight chance of an isolated, spotty shower.

Over the weekend and beyond, the temperatures will drop back to seasonably normal levels with only stray summer storms as humidity slightly increases starting Sunday.

Our next weathermaker looks to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday with a greater chance for showers, storms, and increasing humidity.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and storms.

7-day forecast

Friday: High of 87, low of 67, sunny, nice!

Saturday: High of 85, low of 67, isolated p.m. shower

Sunday: High of 89, low of 70, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 88, low of 71, sun and clouds

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 72, a few thunderstorms

Wednesday: High of 85, low of 73, scattered thunderstorms

Thursday: High of 86, low of 73, scattered thunderstorms