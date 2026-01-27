Dangerously cold Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking another storm. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday in the Philadelphia region will be bitterly cold with highs in the 20s.

The snow in the Delaware Valley isn't going anywhere as we deal with freezing conditions. Wind chills will struggle to get out of the single digits at any time this week with morning chills below zero in many spots most days.

NEXT big weather change: Another blast of arctic cold

In addition, we are watching for the potential of another coastal storm this weekend.

The models are all over the place run to run. The most recent runs keep the storm mostly offshore but the GFS brings snow to the Jersey Shore and Delaware.

But regardless, it looks as though a storm WILL be present late Saturday into Sunday.

The question is, will it be close enough to the coast to bring us more snow? The way this winter has progressed, we have to at least entertain the possibility of another snowmaker.

This is something we'll be watching closely over the next several days. The best advice is to stay with the NEXT Weather team for frequent updates each day to plan and prepare for the weekend.

Where to find warming centers around Philadelphia

Philadelphia has activated an Enhanced Code Blue due to the extremely cold temperatures. The city activates an "enhanced" alert when a Code Blue lasts more than three nights in a row. Because of the enhanced alert, the Office of Emergency Management has opened multiple warming centers throughout the city.

The centers are free and open to the public. People who need help or see someone in need of help during this cold weather event can also call 215-232-1984.

Bucks County

Bucks County issues a Code Blue whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees, but could also issue the alert based on other cold-weather factors. Information about shelter openings can be found on the Housing Link website.

Chester County

Residents who need temporary shelter, food and clothing during the winter can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for immediate assistance.

Delaware County

During a Code Blue, residents in need of shelter are encouraged to visit one of Delaware County's weather advisory relief centers.

Montgomery County

During a Code Blue, the county has additional resources for people experiencing homelessness, including access to temporary warming shelters, food and clothing. Anyone who needs help with temporary shelter during the cold can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

New Jersey

Active Code Blue declarations are listed by county on New Jersey 211's website.

The site also includes a list of available warming centers in each county.

Delaware

In Delaware, Code Purple Shelters can provide emergency housing during severe winter weather. Shelters for the state's counties can contact at the following numbers:

New Castle County – 302-652-8033

Kent County – 1-800-733-6816

Sussex County – 302-519-0024

Or call 2-1-1

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 21, Low 9

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 18, Low 6

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 18, Low 5

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 25, Low 4

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, tracking snow. High 26, Low 14

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold start. High 32, Low 18

Tuesday: Thawing out. High 33, Low 20

